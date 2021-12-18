Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires 2,661 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $24,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,581,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,660,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $271.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.51. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.21 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

