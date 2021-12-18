Crewe Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.5% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

