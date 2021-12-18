Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases 1,699 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.5% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Chevron stock opened at $113.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $218.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

