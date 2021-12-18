Critical Survey: Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) versus EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL)

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) and EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Lazydays alerts:

This table compares Lazydays and EzFill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays $817.11 million 0.29 $14.63 million $3.25 6.17 EzFill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lazydays has higher revenue and earnings than EzFill.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.8% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.8% of Lazydays shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lazydays and EzFill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays 0 0 2 0 3.00 EzFill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lazydays currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.68%. Given Lazydays’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lazydays is more favorable than EzFill.

Profitability

This table compares Lazydays and EzFill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays 6.45% 55.25% 14.75% EzFill N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lazydays beats EzFill on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping. Lazydays Holdings was founded on July 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Seffner, FL.

EzFill Company Profile

EzFill Holdings Inc. is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc. is based in MIAMI, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.