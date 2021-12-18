Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Crocs worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 264.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CROX opened at $136.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

CROX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.22.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $838,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,923 over the last ninety days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

