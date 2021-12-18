CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the November 15th total of 25,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 10,000 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $968,290 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 685.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the third quarter worth $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 47.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 50.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAPL opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $737.76 million, a P/E ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 2.17.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $985.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.01 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 22.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 420.00%.

CAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

