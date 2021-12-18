Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stock Position Lifted by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $13,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 10.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of CCI stock opened at $201.34 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.06%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.