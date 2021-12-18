Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will report sales of $2.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.85 billion and the lowest is $2.76 billion. Crown posted sales of $2.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full year sales of $11.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.61 billion to $11.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $12.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Crown by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Crown by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 30.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Crown by 1.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crown by 20.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown stock opened at $106.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Crown has a 1 year low of $85.65 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.80.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

