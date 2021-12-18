Crown One Day Volume Reaches $512.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $512.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crown has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,957.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.25 or 0.00931160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.26 or 0.00266757 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00028276 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003139 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,686,375 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

