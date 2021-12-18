Crowny (CRWNY) One Day Volume Hits $265,918.00

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $6.42 million and $265,918.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00053947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.61 or 0.08377797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00077858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,805.23 or 0.99990693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

