Crust (CRU) Hits Market Capitalization of $74.00 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Crust coin can now be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011180 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.52 or 0.00150665 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.25 or 0.00555987 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

