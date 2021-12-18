Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) Price Tops $27.71

Crypto Kombat (CURRENCY:KOMBAT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. Crypto Kombat has a market cap of $280,041.52 and $2,884.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Kombat coin can currently be purchased for about $27.71 or 0.00059112 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto Kombat has traded up 35.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00053739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.50 or 0.08370736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00077607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,907.54 or 1.00076738 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00050578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Crypto Kombat Coin Profile

Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Crypto Kombat

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Kombat directly using U.S. dollars.

