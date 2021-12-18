Crypto Sports Price Hits $0.0558 on Major Exchanges (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $152,655.75 and approximately $807.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0558 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

