CRYPTO20 Market Cap Hits $171.72 Million (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be bought for $4.29 or 0.00009174 BTC on exchanges. CRYPTO20 has a market capitalization of $171.72 million and approximately $166,086.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00041424 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007240 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Coin Profile

CRYPTO20 (CRYPTO:C20) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 39,982,173 coins. CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTO20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

