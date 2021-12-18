CryptoBlades Price Tops $10.79 on Major Exchanges (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last week, CryptoBlades has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for $10.79 or 0.00023003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $8.84 million and $1.48 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00054435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,937.99 or 0.08394473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00077275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,862.14 or 0.99894234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00050492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002723 BTC.

About CryptoBlades

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 818,801 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

