Cryptonovae Price Down 13.7% Over Last Week (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Cryptonovae has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0677 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $2.98 million and $16,030.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00053776 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.36 or 0.08382739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00077657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,964.86 or 1.00014710 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00050609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,057,715 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

