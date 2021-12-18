CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 132,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 18,668 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTO shares. TheStreet raised CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Laura M. Franklin bought 915 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher W. Haga bought 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $98,676.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $330.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.11.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 175.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO).

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.