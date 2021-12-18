CUTcoin (CUT) Market Capitalization Reaches $34.86 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $34.86 million and $379.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000479 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.88 or 0.00238077 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00032859 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.07 or 0.00533263 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00018010 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00067499 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 156,048,874 coins and its circulating supply is 152,048,874 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

