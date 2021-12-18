cVault.finance Hits Market Cap of $77.12 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7,711.68 or 0.16351095 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $77.12 million and $46,820.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00041563 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007352 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

