CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will post $1.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.00 billion. CVR Energy reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year sales of $7.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $15.32 on Friday. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in CVR Energy by 97,760.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

