CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 2.4% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.32.

CVS opened at $100.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.69. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $102.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

