Cyclone Protocol Trading 9.8% Lower This Week (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $232,933.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $262.31 or 0.00559899 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 22,962 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

