Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $51,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 51.6% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 7.5% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 7.1% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $313.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $309.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.65%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

