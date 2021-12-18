Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $4,001,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $313.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.84 and a 200 day moving average of $299.62. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $223.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

