DAO Maker (DAO) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $5.07 or 0.00010839 BTC on major exchanges. DAO Maker has a market cap of $320.32 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00054476 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.91 or 0.08364680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00077389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,946.28 or 1.00036787 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00050328 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002728 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,959,506 coins and its circulating supply is 63,128,702 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

