DAOventures Price Reaches $0.0752 on Major Exchanges (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $691,681.77 and $1,263.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for $0.0752 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOventures alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007327 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012825 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004087 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005437 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.