DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.85

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.85 and traded as low as $12.78. DarioHealth shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 323,589 shares changing hands.

DRIO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DarioHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.35.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $223.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 391.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DarioHealth Corp. will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Erez Raphael sold 30,483 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $577,957.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $83,202.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,518. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in DarioHealth by 706.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.