Dash (DASH) Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, Dash has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Dash has a market cap of $1.37 billion and $182.92 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $130.33 or 0.00278398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008525 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000712 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00017567 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000203 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,484,597 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

