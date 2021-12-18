DAV Coin (DAV) Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,771.15 or 0.99602186 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.37 or 0.00318085 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00033615 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00046651 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007680 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002015 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

