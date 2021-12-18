DCC plc (LON:DCC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

DCC plc (LON:DCC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,046.17 ($93.12).

A number of brokerages have commented on DCC. Barclays cut DCC to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 6,900 ($91.19) to GBX 5,550 ($73.34) in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,250 ($95.81) target price on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DCC from GBX 7,640 ($100.96) to GBX 8,349 ($110.33) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

LON DCC opened at GBX 6,078 ($80.32) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,954.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,043.65. DCC has a one year low of GBX 5,178 ($68.43) and a one year high of GBX 6,684 ($88.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a GBX 55.85 ($0.74) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. DCC’s payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

In other DCC news, insider Alan Ralph purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,148 ($81.25) per share, for a total transaction of £92,220 ($121,871.28).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

