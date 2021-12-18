DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Hits $0.0465 on Exchanges

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $161.47 million and approximately $10.90 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0465 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,472,019,305 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

