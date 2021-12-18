Decentral Games Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.17 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $80.14 million and $1.17 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000686 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00053758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.06 or 0.08383494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00077700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,828.53 or 1.00378573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00050132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002735 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 255,215,898 coins and its circulating supply is 250,409,872 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

