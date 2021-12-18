Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to report $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.42.

NYSE DECK opened at $356.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $276.70 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.11.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,558 shares of company stock worth $9,275,941 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,154,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,445,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 52,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $612,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.