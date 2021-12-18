DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $664,394.00

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $14.28 million and approximately $664,394.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001763 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00054203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001123 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

