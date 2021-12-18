Deeper Network (DPR) Trading Down 20.4% This Week

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $116.02 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

