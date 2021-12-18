DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $17.20 million and approximately $46,346.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00053457 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.97 or 0.08312964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00076432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,785.28 or 1.00035268 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00050315 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002682 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

