DeFi Pulse Index Trading Up 0.4% This Week (DPI)

DeFi Pulse Index (CURRENCY:DPI) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can now be bought for $254.65 or 0.00541531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFi Pulse Index has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. DeFi Pulse Index has a total market cap of $142.34 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Pulse Index alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00042069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007200 BTC.

DeFi Pulse Index Profile

DPI is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol . The official website for DeFi Pulse Index is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

Buying and Selling DeFi Pulse Index

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Pulse Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Pulse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Pulse Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Pulse Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.