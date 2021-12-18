Degenerator Tops 24-Hour Volume of $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Degenerator coin can currently be purchased for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major exchanges. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.13 or 0.00276597 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009764 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008470 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003018 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00017373 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

