DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 21,146 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 1,805.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 10.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.08. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Avangrid’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGR. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

