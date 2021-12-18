DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 3,630 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,423,000 after acquiring an additional 173,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,256,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,121,000 after purchasing an additional 82,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Donaldson by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,613,000 after purchasing an additional 478,667 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Donaldson by 16.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,851,000 after purchasing an additional 399,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,321,000 after purchasing an additional 210,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $57.40 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.76 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.13%.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

