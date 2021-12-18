DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 3,929 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 215.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $2,374,000. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $3,989,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 638.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 37,935 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 130.1% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in DoorDash by 1.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 922,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DASH. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.50.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $148.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.07. The firm has a market cap of $51.05 billion and a PE ratio of -41.22. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $12,344,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total transaction of $1,147,109.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,718,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,767,989. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

