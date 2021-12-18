DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 6,700 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDGR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 50.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 11.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 36.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 6.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 8.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $38.19 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.42.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. The business had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $77,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

