DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires New Stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amyris by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amyris by 137,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMRS. Roth Capital cut their price target on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen began coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amyris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $5.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.57. Amyris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amyris news, Director James F. Mccann acquired 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

