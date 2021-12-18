DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 451.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,620 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COIN. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,301,556,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $859,736,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,269,000. Finally, Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,032,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COIN stock opened at $243.35 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $303.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.80.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 108,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.17, for a total transaction of $37,590,600.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.29, for a total value of $7,105,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 696,676 shares of company stock valued at $215,138,155.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

