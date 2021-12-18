DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 168.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 6,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SQM opened at $55.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 7.19. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
