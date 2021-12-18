DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 168.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 6,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM opened at $55.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 7.19. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

