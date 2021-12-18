DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,703 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ozon were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ozon by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,140,000 after buying an additional 1,041,541 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ozon by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,072,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,095,000 after buying an additional 443,574 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Ozon by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,948,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,742,000 after buying an additional 1,104,962 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ozon by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,061,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,010,000 after purchasing an additional 71,460 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Ozon by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,714,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,507,000 after purchasing an additional 110,105 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ozon alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Shares of NASDAQ OZON opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.60. Ozon Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $29.97 and a twelve month high of $68.77.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON).

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.