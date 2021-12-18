DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 122,665 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 198.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Open Text during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Open Text in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Open Text by 63.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $46.20 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $43.68 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.27 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.178 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OTEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

