DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 818.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 269.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,546 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in Autoliv by 28.2% in the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 88,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,379 shares during the last quarter. 36.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $97.06 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.83 and a 52-week high of $110.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.79.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.06%.

ALV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.93.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

