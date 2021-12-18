DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.10 Million Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 700.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth $1,231,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 26.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 231.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 88,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $594,295.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,448. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OSTK opened at $64.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.04 and a 200-day moving average of $82.57. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $112.30. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.