DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 205.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 178.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 96.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 32,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.83 per share, with a total value of $2,993,841.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 150,679 shares of company stock valued at $13,817,359. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SXT opened at $97.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.34. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.60 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

